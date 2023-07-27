US announces deployment of coastguard ship to Papua New Guinea

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Thursday that the United States will soon deploy a vessel belonging to the US Coast Guard in Papua New Guinea as part of Washington's efforts to strengthen defense cooperation in the face of fierce competition from China for influence in the region.



Austin, the first Pentagon official to visit Papua New Guinea, stated that a vessel from the US Coast Guard "will be here in August," emphasizing the need for cooperation in "enforcing maritime law" in areas such as illegal fishing and human trafficking.