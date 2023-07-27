Russian president Vladimir Putin receives African partners in St. Petersburg at Russian-African summit

World News
2023-07-27 | 04:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian president Vladimir Putin receives African partners in St. Petersburg at Russian-African summit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russian president Vladimir Putin receives African partners in St. Petersburg at Russian-African summit

Russian president Vladimir Putin receives African partners in St. Petersburg at Russian-African summit amid concerns over Moscow's abandonment of grain export agreement with Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed his African counterparts in St. Petersburg as part of the Russian-African Summit, amid apprehensions among African nations following Moscow's withdrawal from an agreement that allowed the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain.

Despite facing international isolation since launching its military attack on Ukraine in 2022, Putin still retains support from many African countries or at least their neutrality.

In a welcome message to the summit participants, posted on the Kremlin's website on Wednesday, Putin stated his intention to continue developing cooperation with African nations.

The summit in St. Petersburg, the former imperial capital, is expected to be attended by delegations from 49 African countries, including 17 heads of state, notably South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. This is despite "unprecedented pressure" exerted by Western countries, according to the Kremlin, to discourage African leaders from attending.

The South African presidency stated in a Wednesday statement that they will discuss measures with Putin to create "favorable conditions for the path towards peace between Russia and Ukraine."

During this second edition of the summit, following the first in 2019, Putin will hold bilateral talks with several leaders and also address the general session.

According to his diplomatic adviser, Yuri Ushakov, the Russian President will deliver a "major speech" outlining his vision for Russian-African relations and "the shaping of a new global system."

The hot topic at the summit will be Moscow's abandonment of a crucial agreement in summer 2022, which allowed Ukraine to export its grains, including to Africa, through the Black Sea, despite Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports.

In just one year, this agreement facilitated the transportation of approximately 33 million tons of grain from Ukrainian ports, helping stabilize global food prices and avoiding the risk of shortages.

In recent days, Russia has tried to reassure its African partners, stating that it understands their concerns on this issue and expressing readiness to "donate" its grains to countries in dire need.

For Moscow and its partners, "finding common ground and explaining perspectives (...) on current issues, such as the grain agreement, for example, is essential," according to Fyodor Voytolovsky, an expert at the Institute for African Studies at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow, as he told AFP.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Russia

Africa

Partnerships

Amid

Concerns

Moscow

Abandonment

Grain

Export

Agreement

Ukraine

War

LBCI Next
Spain grants citizenship to Iranian chess player
US secretary of state Antony Blinken discusses New Zealand's possible participation in AUKUS defense agreement, raising concerns from China
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-18

Ukraine's grain export agreement expires after Russia refuses to extend it

LBCI
World News
2023-07-17

Germany calls on Russia to extend Ukraine's grain export agreement

LBCI
World News
2023-07-24

Russia is able to offset Ukrainian grain exports to Africa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

Lebanese Food Importers' Syndicate Head reassures public amidst Russian grain export suspension

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:19

Around 800 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia in 2023

LBCI
World News
06:07

One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area

LBCI
World News
05:31

Russia confirms that it found "traces of explosives" in a cargo ship in the Black Sea

LBCI
World News
05:05

Greek firefighters continue battle against wildfires amidst strong winds

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28

Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-30

French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

Gemayel signs petition to form an international fact-finding committee into the Beirut blast

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-19

Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:25

Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:11

Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:32

Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

No new names proposed: Geagea's statement after meeting Le Drian

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Minister Halabi meets World Bank delegation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Moawad from Diman: Appointing new BDL governor is double violation of constitution

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More