Russia confirms that it found "traces of explosives" in a cargo ship in the Black Sea

Amid significant tensions in the Black Sea between Kyiv and Moscow, the Russian security agency announced on Thursday that they found "explosives traces" on board a cargo ship coming from Turkey and heading to the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don.



The Federal Security Service (FSB) stated in a press release that on July 26, "explosives traces were found on a rescue boat belonging to the cargo ship BM ORE REEFER," adding that Russian authorities prevented the ship from entering "Russian territorial waters."



The same source revealed that the ship had sailed from the port of Sinop in Turkey and was heading through the Kerch Strait, which separates Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, to the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don to load grain.



The FSB also mentioned that "the ship had visited the port of Reni in Ukraine twice in June and July." This port, located on the Danube River in the Odessa region, had been targeted by Russian strikes.



The Federal Security Service stated that the operation was carried out as part of counter-terrorism measures, suggesting that the ship may have been used "to transport explosives to Ukraine."



Earlier on Monday, the agency had announced that on July 22, "explosives traces were found on another cargo ship that sailed from Turkey and was supposed to arrive at the port of Rostov-on-Don via the Kerch Strait."

AFP