One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area

The Local governor Oleh Kiper announced via Telegram on Thursday that a man was killed, and facilities at one of the ports were damaged as a result of new Russian nighttime strikes in the Odessa area.



He also stated, "The Russians fired Kalibr missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea."



He mentioned that the airstrike resulted in the death of one person and caused damage to the equipment of a maritime loading station, as well as the destruction of a small building and two cars.