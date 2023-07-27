One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area

2023-07-27 | 06:07
One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area
One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area

The Local governor Oleh Kiper announced via Telegram on Thursday that a man was killed, and facilities at one of the ports were damaged as a result of new Russian nighttime strikes in the Odessa area.

He also stated, "The Russians fired Kalibr missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea."

He mentioned that the airstrike resulted in the death of one person and caused damage to the equipment of a maritime loading station, as well as the destruction of a small building and two cars.
 

