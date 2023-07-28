News
French Foreign Minister: The coup in Niger is "not final" as finding a way out is still possible
World News
2023-07-28 | 02:01
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna reiterated on Friday that the coup in Niger is not "final" yet, expressing hope that the coup leaders who have detained the country's president will respond to international calls for a return to democratic rule.
Colonna said, "If you hear me talking about a coup attempt, it's because we don't consider things to be final, and there is still a way out if the officials (behind the attempt) listen to the international community."
On Friday, Colonna announced that Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum is in "good health" despite being held by the coup plotters at his residence.
She stated that Bazoum spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday and added, "He can be reached, and he also said that he is in good health."
AFP
World News
France
Catherine Colonna
Coup
Niger
Mohamed Bazoum
