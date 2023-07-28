News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion
World News
2023-07-28 | 05:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion
Japan has tightened its sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and announced an expansion of the list that includes a ban on the export of electric cars.
A series of sanctions were imposed on Russia after it sent troops to Ukraine in February last year, but calls escalated from Kyiv and its allies to tighten measures against Moscow.
Tokyo had previously frozen the assets of Russian individuals and groups and banned the export of goods to organizations linked to the Russian army and the export of construction and engineering services.
On Friday, the government expanded the list of goods subject to the export ban to include cars equipped with engines with a capacity of 1900 cubic centimeters or more, as well as hybrid and electric cars, according to a statement by the Ministry of Trade.
The implementation of the new sanctions, approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government on Friday, will begin on the ninth of August.
The official at the Ministry of Trade, Noriyuki Kuroda, told reporters, "Since more than a year has passed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we were in the process of expanding the list of goods" subject to the export ban.
The recent sanctions come after similar measures were revealed by the United States and the European Union, Kuroda said.
Other goods, including steel, plastic products, and electronic components "that can be converted for military use," have been added to the list of banned items.
During the Group of Seven meeting in Japan in May, the leaders of the bloc's countries agreed to "deprive Russia of the Group of Seven technology, industrial equipment, and services that support the Russian war machine."
The United States, Britain, and the European Union have imposed further sanctions on Moscow because of its invasion of Ukraine and pledged to provide additional military aid to Kyiv.
AFP
World News
Japan
Sanctions
Russia
Invasion
Ukraine
Export
Electric Cars
Next
Putin: Russia "carefully" examines African proposals to end conflict in Ukraine
French Foreign Minister: The coup in Niger is "not final" as finding a way out is still possible
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-18
Ukraine's grain export agreement expires after Russia refuses to extend it
World News
2023-07-18
Ukraine's grain export agreement expires after Russia refuses to extend it
0
World News
2023-07-17
Germany calls on Russia to extend Ukraine's grain export agreement
World News
2023-07-17
Germany calls on Russia to extend Ukraine's grain export agreement
0
World News
2023-07-07
Zelensky in Turkey on the eve of the 500th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
World News
2023-07-07
Zelensky in Turkey on the eve of the 500th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
0
World News
2023-06-21
Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
World News
2023-06-21
Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:34
The appointment of General Abdourahmane Tchiani as Niger's new strongman
World News
07:34
The appointment of General Abdourahmane Tchiani as Niger's new strongman
0
World News
07:30
Trump accused of trying to delete CCTV footage in secret documents case
World News
07:30
Trump accused of trying to delete CCTV footage in secret documents case
0
World News
07:14
Improved fire situation in Greece
World News
07:14
Improved fire situation in Greece
0
World News
06:48
Putin: Russia "carefully" examines African proposals to end conflict in Ukraine
World News
06:48
Putin: Russia "carefully" examines African proposals to end conflict in Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:34
The appointment of General Abdourahmane Tchiani as Niger's new strongman
World News
07:34
The appointment of General Abdourahmane Tchiani as Niger's new strongman
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26
Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26
Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-26
Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs
Lebanon News
2023-07-26
Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
2
Press Highlights
01:30
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
Press Highlights
01:30
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
The Story of Salameh: The Start of the Journey
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
The Story of Salameh: The Start of the Journey
4
Lebanon Economy
09:47
Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil
Lebanon Economy
09:47
Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil
5
Press Highlights
00:38
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
Press Highlights
00:38
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
French Envoy Le Drian Initiates Presidential Talks: Will He Break the Deadlock?
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
French Envoy Le Drian Initiates Presidential Talks: Will He Break the Deadlock?
7
Sports News
08:52
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
Sports News
08:52
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
8
Lebanon News
04:36
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
Lebanon News
04:36
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More