Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

World News
2023-07-28 | 05:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

Japan has tightened its sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine and announced an expansion of the list that includes a ban on the export of electric cars. 

A series of sanctions were imposed on Russia after it sent troops to Ukraine in February last year, but calls escalated from Kyiv and its allies to tighten measures against Moscow. 

Tokyo had previously frozen the assets of Russian individuals and groups and banned the export of goods to organizations linked to the Russian army and the export of construction and engineering services. 

On Friday, the government expanded the list of goods subject to the export ban to include cars equipped with engines with a capacity of 1900 cubic centimeters or more, as well as hybrid and electric cars, according to a statement by the Ministry of Trade. 

The implementation of the new sanctions, approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government on Friday, will begin on the ninth of August. 

The official at the Ministry of Trade, Noriyuki Kuroda, told reporters, "Since more than a year has passed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we were in the process of expanding the list of goods" subject to the export ban. 

The recent sanctions come after similar measures were revealed by the United States and the European Union, Kuroda said. 

Other goods, including steel, plastic products, and electronic components "that can be converted for military use," have been added to the list of banned items. 

During the Group of Seven meeting in Japan in May, the leaders of the bloc's countries agreed to "deprive Russia of the Group of Seven technology, industrial equipment, and services that support the Russian war machine." 

The United States, Britain, and the European Union have imposed further sanctions on Moscow because of its invasion of Ukraine and pledged to provide additional military aid to Kyiv. 

AFP 
 

World News

Japan

Sanctions

Russia

Invasion

Ukraine

Export

Electric Cars

LBCI Next
Putin: Russia "carefully" examines African proposals to end conflict in Ukraine
French Foreign Minister: The coup in Niger is "not final" as finding a way out is still possible
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-18

Ukraine's grain export agreement expires after Russia refuses to extend it

LBCI
World News
2023-07-17

Germany calls on Russia to extend Ukraine's grain export agreement

LBCI
World News
2023-07-07

Zelensky in Turkey on the eve of the 500th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:34

The appointment of General Abdourahmane Tchiani as Niger's new strongman

LBCI
World News
07:30

Trump accused of trying to delete CCTV footage in secret documents case

LBCI
World News
07:14

Improved fire situation in Greece

LBCI
World News
06:48

Putin: Russia "carefully" examines African proposals to end conflict in Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:34

The appointment of General Abdourahmane Tchiani as Niger's new strongman

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26

Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-26

Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-19

Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:30

Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

The Story of Salameh: The Start of the Journey

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:47

Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:59

French Envoy Le Drian Initiates Presidential Talks: Will He Break the Deadlock?

LBCI
Sports News
08:52

Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More