Putin: Russia "carefully" examines African proposals to end conflict in Ukraine

World News
2023-07-28 | 06:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin: Russia &quot;carefully&quot; examines African proposals to end conflict in Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Putin: Russia "carefully" examines African proposals to end conflict in Ukraine

In a meeting during the second day of the Russian-African Summit in Saint Petersburg, President Vladimir Putin of Russia stated on Friday that Moscow is carefully considering the proposals put forward by some African leaders to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking before a gathering of senior African officials, Putin said, "Let's take, for example, the initiative of a group of African countries to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. It is a serious problem that we cannot overlook."

He added, "This means a lot, as in the past, mediation efforts were exclusive to democratically advanced nations. But today, Africa is also ready to assist in resolving issues that may seem beyond its primary interests."

Putin assured the African leaders, "We respect your initiatives and are studying them carefully."

The Russian-African Summit comes more than a week after the effects of the grain agreement came to an end. The agreement had allowed the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea despite the ongoing conflict with Russia, which raised concerns among African countries.

African leaders have sought to mediate and find a solution to the conflict. In mid-June, a delegation comprising several African leaders visited Moscow and Kyiv, and during separate meetings with Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, they called for an end to hostilities. However, their efforts did not yield significant results.

At that time, Ukraine rejected the African delegation's proposed solution, stating that it could freeze the conflict without guaranteeing the withdrawal of Russian forces.

On the other hand, the Kremlin acknowledged that the African peace plan is "challenging to implement" but also confirmed that Putin has expressed interest in studying it.

The African peace proposals include "de-escalation measures" and "recognition of the sovereignty" of the countries as recognized by the United Nations, as well as providing "security guarantees" to all parties involved.



AFP
 

World News

Putin

Russia

Carefully

Examine

African

Proposals

End

Conflict

Ukraine

Africa

LBCI Next
Improved fire situation in Greece
Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

Russian president Vladimir Putin receives African partners in St. Petersburg at Russian-African summit

LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

Putin hosts a summit with African countries to show a "partnership" for the future

LBCI
World News
2023-07-18

Ukraine's grain export agreement expires after Russia refuses to extend it

LBCI
World News
2023-07-17

Germany calls on Russia to extend Ukraine's grain export agreement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?

LBCI
World News
10:52

15 injured by explosion in Russian city near Ukraine

LBCI
World News
10:04

EU threatens to suspend aid to Niger after coup d 'état: Borrell

LBCI
World News
09:57

About 500 electric vehicles on a burning cargo ship off the Netherlands

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:30

Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More