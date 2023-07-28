General Abdourahmane Tchiani delivered a statement broadcasted by the national television in Niger on Friday, in his capacity as the "president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland," the military council that ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum.



General Tchiani, who has become the new strongman in Niger, justified the coup by citing the "deteriorating security situation" in the country, undermined by the violence of jihadist groups.



AFP