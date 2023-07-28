The European Union (EU) vehemently denounced the military coup in Niger on Friday and issued a stern warning, threatening to suspend financial aid to the country situated in the Sahel region.



Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, cautioned that "any breach of the constitutional order will have consequences on the cooperation between the European Union and Niger, including an immediate cessation of all forms of financial support."



He further asserted that the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum represents a "serious blow to stability and democracy."



In a statement, Borrell emphasized, "We continue to coordinate closely with the heads of state in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), reaffirming the EU's support for the organization's efforts to facilitate an immediate return to constitutional order."



General Abdoul-Rahmane Chiani read a statement on national television in Niger on Friday, identifying himself as the "Chairman of the National Council for the Restoration of Democracy," the military council that ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum.



During a visit to Niger three weeks ago, Borrell had described the country as an "ideal partner" for the European Union.



Following Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger has become the third Western-backed country in the Sahel region to suffer from attacks by groups affiliated with the Islamic State and al-Qaeda. The country has been experiencing instability since 2020.



Chiani justified the coup on Friday, citing the "deteriorating security situation."







AFP