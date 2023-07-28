News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU threatens to suspend aid to Niger after coup d 'état: Borrell
World News
2023-07-28 | 10:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU threatens to suspend aid to Niger after coup d 'état: Borrell
The European Union (EU) vehemently denounced the military coup in Niger on Friday and issued a stern warning, threatening to suspend financial aid to the country situated in the Sahel region.
Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, cautioned that "any breach of the constitutional order will have consequences on the cooperation between the European Union and Niger, including an immediate cessation of all forms of financial support."
He further asserted that the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum represents a "serious blow to stability and democracy."
In a statement, Borrell emphasized, "We continue to coordinate closely with the heads of state in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), reaffirming the EU's support for the organization's efforts to facilitate an immediate return to constitutional order."
General Abdoul-Rahmane Chiani read a statement on national television in Niger on Friday, identifying himself as the "Chairman of the National Council for the Restoration of Democracy," the military council that ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum.
During a visit to Niger three weeks ago, Borrell had described the country as an "ideal partner" for the European Union.
Following Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger has become the third Western-backed country in the Sahel region to suffer from attacks by groups affiliated with the Islamic State and al-Qaeda. The country has been experiencing instability since 2020.
Chiani justified the coup on Friday, citing the "deteriorating security situation."
AFP
World News
EU
Threaten
Suspend
Aid
Niger
Coup
Josep Borrell
Next
French Foreign Minister: The coup in Niger is "not final" as finding a way out is still possible
Around 800 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia in 2023
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:01
French Foreign Minister: The coup in Niger is "not final" as finding a way out is still possible
World News
02:01
French Foreign Minister: The coup in Niger is "not final" as finding a way out is still possible
0
World News
2023-07-26
European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger
World News
2023-07-26
European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15
Bab al-Hawa crossing suspended: Will Syrians receive timely aid?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15
Bab al-Hawa crossing suspended: Will Syrians receive timely aid?
0
World News
2023-07-11
Germany pledges 700 million euros in additional military aid to Ukraine
World News
2023-07-11
Germany pledges 700 million euros in additional military aid to Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
0
World News
10:52
15 injured by explosion in Russian city near Ukraine
World News
10:52
15 injured by explosion in Russian city near Ukraine
0
World News
09:57
About 500 electric vehicles on a burning cargo ship off the Netherlands
World News
09:57
About 500 electric vehicles on a burning cargo ship off the Netherlands
0
World News
09:03
Britain plans to house migrants in tents in case of an increase in arrivals: Media
World News
09:03
Britain plans to house migrants in tents in case of an increase in arrivals: Media
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-13
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
World News
2023-06-13
US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
2
Press Highlights
01:30
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
Press Highlights
01:30
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
3
Press Highlights
00:38
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
Press Highlights
00:38
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
04:36
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
Lebanon News
04:36
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
8
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More