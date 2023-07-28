15 injured by explosion in Russian city near Ukraine

2023-07-28 | 10:52
LBCI
15 injured by explosion in Russian city near Ukraine
15 injured by explosion in Russian city near Ukraine

At least 15 people were injured on Friday in an explosion near a café in the city of Taganrog, located in southern Russia near the border with Ukraine. The governor, Vasily Golubev, mentioned the possibility of a missile strike.

Vasily Golubev, the governor of Rostov region where Taganrog is situated with a population of 250,000 people, wrote on Telegram, "It seems that a missile exploded in the center of Taganrog."

He added, "At present, 15 people have been injured with minor wounds due to shattered glass."

Taganrog is situated about 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border on the road leading to the port of Mariupol, which was occupied by Russian forces after a devastating siege in 2022.

Several cities in southern Russia have witnessed tragic incidents since the conflict in Ukraine began in February 2022.

In October, 15 people were killed when a military aircraft crashed in the city of Yeysk, which is in the same region.

Regularly, Ukrainian shelling targets areas adjacent to Ukraine in the far northwestern part of Russia, especially Belgorod.

Furthermore, Russia has repeatedly claimed to have destroyed Ukrainian drones, with the latest incident occurring on Friday in the Moscow region.



AFP
 

