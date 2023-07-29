News
Blinken: Niger's President Bazoum can rely on "steadfast support" from the US
World News
2023-07-29 | 02:41
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Blinken: Niger's President Bazoum can rely on "steadfast support" from the US
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, confirmed to the deposed Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum, the United States' "steadfast support" for him, stressing that the military coup jeopardizes "hundreds of millions of dollars in aid" to Niamey, according to a statement made by his spokesperson on Friday.
The spokesperson of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said in a statement that during a second phone call in days with Bazoum, Blinken emphasized that "the United States will continue to work towards ensuring the full restoration of the constitutional order and democratic governance in Niger."
Blinken also praised Bazoum's role in enhancing security not only in Niger but also in the wider West African region.
In a separate call with former Nigerien leader, Mahamane Ousmane, Blinken expressed concern about Bazoum's continued detention. He conveyed that he "regrets that those detaining Bazoum put at risk years of successful cooperation and hundreds of millions of dollars in aid" to Niamey, according to Miller.
Furthermore, Blinken discussed the situation in Niger with French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, emphasizing the necessity of efforts to restore the constitutional order in the country.
AFP
