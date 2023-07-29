US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Saturday that the United States suspects Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's visit to North Korea aims to secure the supply of weapons needed for Russia's war in Ukraine.



Following a rare visit by Sergei Shoigu to Pyongyang on the seventieth anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War, Blinken stated that Russia is conducting a tour to its allies to acquire weapons.



Blinken told reporters in Australia, "I doubt it's a holiday."



He continued, "We see Russia desperately seeking support and weapons wherever it can find them to continue its aggression against Ukraine."



"We observe this in North Korea, just as we see it with Iran, which has supplied Russia with numerous drones used to destroy civilian infrastructure and kill civilians in Ukraine."



During his visit, Shoigu met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and held "friendly" talks, according to Pyongyang's state media.



Kim accompanied Shoigu on a tour showcasing the latest and most advanced North Korean weapons, including intercontinental ballistic missiles and military drones never seen before.



Russia, North Korea's historic ally, is one of the rare countries that maintains friendly relations with Pyongyang.



