Nine people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand

World News
2023-07-29
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Nine people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand
Nine people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand

Nine people were killed, and over a hundred others were injured in an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand on Saturday, according to a senior official from Agence France-Presse.

The explosion, which occurred in the town of Sungai Kolok in the southern province of Narathiwat, is believed to have been caused by a welding operation during construction work at the building.

Narathiwat Governor Sanan Boonkasorn told Agence France-Presse, "A warehouse storing fireworks in Sungai Kolok exploded this afternoon (Saturday), and the latest toll indicates nine people killed and 115 others injured."

He added, "The fire is now under control. Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause was a technical error during a steel welding operation, as the building was still under construction."

