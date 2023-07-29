Blinken Indicates Progress Towards Establishing Peacekeeping Force in Haiti

World News
2023-07-29 | 11:11

Blinken Indicates Progress Towards Establishing Peacekeeping Force in Haiti
0min
Blinken Indicates Progress Towards Establishing Peacekeeping Force in Haiti

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday about progress towards establishing a multinational peacekeeping force in Haiti, which faces security disruptions and an escalation of violence perpetrated by gangs.

"Our focus is on trying to provide the necessary requirements for establishing a multinational force, including finding a country to lead this effort," the US Secretary stated.

Blinken anticipated that there would be an announcement of some significant progress very soon.

World News

Blinken

Haiti

US

