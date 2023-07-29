News
Blinken Indicates Progress Towards Establishing Peacekeeping Force in Haiti
World News
2023-07-29 | 11:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken Indicates Progress Towards Establishing Peacekeeping Force in Haiti
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday about progress towards establishing a multinational peacekeeping force in Haiti, which faces security disruptions and an escalation of violence perpetrated by gangs.
"Our focus is on trying to provide the necessary requirements for establishing a multinational force, including finding a country to lead this effort," the US Secretary stated.
Blinken anticipated that there would be an announcement of some significant progress very soon.
