News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Decoupling from China is an illusion: French Finance Minister
World News
2023-07-30 | 05:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Decoupling from China is an illusion: French Finance Minister
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire confirmed in Beijing on Sunday that decoupling all economic relations with China is an "illusion," at a time when some Western countries are reevaluating their economic reliance on the Asian giant.
Le Maire stated in response to reporters during his visit to China, "We totally oppose the idea of decoupling. Decoupling is an illusion."
World News
French
France
China
Chinese
Finance
Economy
Next
Death toll in Thai warehouse explosion reaches at least 10
Colombia criticizes Ecuadorian army's incursion into its drug control territory
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-24
Chinese officials stress that the country's economy is "facing new difficulties and challenges"
World News
2023-07-24
Chinese officials stress that the country's economy is "facing new difficulties and challenges"
0
World News
2023-07-17
Consumption, real estate crisis and policy: some of the difficulties faced by China's economy
World News
2023-07-17
Consumption, real estate crisis and policy: some of the difficulties faced by China's economy
0
World News
2023-06-16
France to push shipping carbon tax at finance summit
World News
2023-06-16
France to push shipping carbon tax at finance summit
0
World News
08:05
France condemns violence in front of its embassy in Niger
World News
08:05
France condemns violence in front of its embassy in Niger
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:05
France condemns violence in front of its embassy in Niger
World News
08:05
France condemns violence in front of its embassy in Niger
0
World News
07:26
Pope Francis set to meet young people from all over the world in Lisbon next week
World News
07:26
Pope Francis set to meet young people from all over the world in Lisbon next week
0
World News
07:04
Thousands protest in front of the French Embassy in Niamey
World News
07:04
Thousands protest in front of the French Embassy in Niamey
0
World News
06:10
Eight dead, ten injured in hospital due to hurricane in Russia
World News
06:10
Eight dead, ten injured in hospital due to hurricane in Russia
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-10
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-10
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-07
Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?
Press Highlights
2023-06-07
Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?
0
World News
2023-06-27
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
World News
2023-06-27
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
0
World News
2023-07-25
Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu
World News
2023-07-25
Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:12
Ziad Baroud to LBCI: The proposal for decentralization is very useful as a reminder that it is a necessary reform
Lebanon News
04:12
Ziad Baroud to LBCI: The proposal for decentralization is very useful as a reminder that it is a necessary reform
2
Press Highlights
02:17
Bassil-Hezbollah dialogue: The President-maker's strategy
Press Highlights
02:17
Bassil-Hezbollah dialogue: The President-maker's strategy
3
Press Highlights
00:21
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
Press Highlights
00:21
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
4
Lebanon News
07:07
Stray bullets hit shops and homes in Sidon
Lebanon News
07:07
Stray bullets hit shops and homes in Sidon
5
Lebanon News
09:32
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
Lebanon News
09:32
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
6
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil: It is our honor to engage in a real battle to implement decentralization
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil: It is our honor to engage in a real battle to implement decentralization
7
Lebanon News
13:12
Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Lebanon News
13:12
Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
8
Lebanon News
07:49
The latest on tensions in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
Lebanon News
07:49
The latest on tensions in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More