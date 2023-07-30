Death toll in Thai warehouse explosion reaches at least 10

World News
2023-07-30 | 05:51
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Death toll in Thai warehouse explosion reaches at least 10
Death toll in Thai warehouse explosion reaches at least 10

The death toll from an explosion that destroyed an unlicensed fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand has risen to at least 10 on Sunday, according to the local governor.

The police have summoned the owner on charges of negligence.

The explosion, that occurred on Saturday afternoon in the town of Sungai Kolok, was a result of a welding operation during construction work in a building illegally storing fireworks.

World News

Deaths

Death Toll

Thai

Thailand

Warehouse

Explosion

