Thousands protest in front of the French Embassy in Niamey

2023-07-30 | 07:04
Thousands protest in front of the French Embassy in Niamey
Thousands protest in front of the French Embassy in Niamey

Thousands of people staged a protest on Sunday in front of the French embassy in Niamey. Some of them insisted on storming it, as reported by a journalist from Agence France-Presse (AFP) during a gathering of supporters of the military coup in Niger.

During the protest, some demonstrators snatched a sign that read "Embassy of France in Niger," trampled on it, and replaced it with the flags of Russia and Niger.

Additionally, some protesters shouted slogans like "Long live Russia" and "Down with France."
 

