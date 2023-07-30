News
Pope Francis set to meet young people from all over the world in Lisbon next week
World News
2023-07-30 | 07:26
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Pope Francis set to meet young people from all over the world in Lisbon next week
Nearly one million young Catholic men and women from around the world are eagerly awaiting Pope Francis' visit to Lisbon, which will last for five days. The visit comes two months after the 86-year-old Jesuit Pope underwent a difficult surgery.
For Pope Francis, known for his direct and spontaneous style, this will be an intense program during his forty-second trip abroad. He is expected to deliver at least 11 speeches and hold around twenty meetings.
The Pope's appeal resonates strongly with the youth, and he is likely to address issues that matter to this generation, such as climate change, as the Catholic Church evaluates its future amidst declining numbers in Europe.
Organizers are anticipating the attendance of nearly one million people from all continents to participate in the religious, cultural, and spiritual celebrations during this week. The government has estimated the number of pilgrims to range from one to one and a half million.
With 16,000 police officers, civil defense personnel, and emergency medical services, it is the "longest papal visit to Portugal," according to the Chief of Internal Security, Paulo Vizeu Pinheiro.
The visit will involve road closures and train station shutdowns, posing a challenge for the city of 550,000 inhabitants that attracts numerous tourists during the summer.
On Wednesday, Pope Francis will address Portuguese authorities and the diplomatic corps upon arrival. On Thursday and Friday, he will meet with various groups of young people and volunteers.
Saturday morning, the Pontiff will head to the Marian Shrine of Fatima, 130 kilometers north of Lisbon, a place he had previously visited in 2017. Later, he will participate in an evening prayer in a park in central Lisbon, before presiding over the final divine liturgy the following day.
The main square in the Portuguese capital, around the monument of Marquis of Pombal, is adorned with green flags representing the colors of the World Youth Days. Slightly higher up, in Eduardo VII Park, a metal structure of the altar has been set up for the opening ceremony.
The Portuguese Episcopal Conference and the local organizing committee of the World Youth Days have announced that Pope Francis will have a private meeting with underage victims of sexual abuse committed by clergy in Portugal. This meeting comes six months after the publication of a shocking report by an independent committee of experts. The Vatican has not confirmed this meeting.
According to the report, at least 4,815 minors have been victims of sexual violence within the Catholic Church in Portugal.
AFP
