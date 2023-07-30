France condemns violence in front of its embassy in Niger

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Sunday "any violence against diplomatic missions, whose security is the responsibility of the host country."



This statement came as thousands of protesters gathered in front of the French embassy in Niamey before being dispersed by tear gas grenades.



The ministry's statement emphasized that "it is the duty of the Nigerien forces to ensure the security of our diplomatic and consular premises under the Vienna Convention," and added, "We urgently call on them to fulfill this duty as imposed by international law."