West African States impose economic blockade on Niger

2023-07-31 | 01:38
West African States impose economic blockade on Niger
West African States impose economic blockade on Niger

Several West African countries imposed an economic blockade on Niger on Sunday, suspending "all trade and financial exchanges" with the country. The coup leaders were given a week to restore constitutional order to the government, with the possibility of "using force" not ruled out.

Simultaneously, thousands of demonstrators gathered in support of the coup military at the French embassy in Niamey in the morning, before being dispersed by tear gas bombs.

Some attempted to storm the building, while others tore down the sign that read "Embassy of France in Niger," replacing it with the flags of Russia and Niger, according to a correspondent from Agence France-Presse.

Paris condemned the demonstration, and French President Emmanuel Macron warned that he "will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests," threatening an immediate and strong response.

There are currently between 500 to 600 French citizens in Niger, but French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told Radio RTI that they have been contacted, and precautionary measures have been taken, although no order to evacuate them has been issued.

The pressure is mounting day by day on the new strongman in Niger, General Abdulrahman Tiani, the head of the presidential guard who orchestrated the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained for four days.

The Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism, to which Bazoum belongs, called for demonstrations to demand his release.



AFP
 

