Kremlin calls for restraint and return to legitimacy in Niger

2023-07-31 | 05:48
Kremlin calls for restraint and return to legitimacy in Niger
Kremlin calls for restraint and return to legitimacy in Niger

The Kremlin urged all parties on Monday to "exercise restraint" and restore "legitimacy" in Niger following the coup that ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum last week. 

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, "The ongoing situation there is of serious concern," adding, "We call for a swift return to legitimacy in the country and for all parties to exercise restraint to prevent further human losses." 

AFP 
 

