Germany suspends development aid and financial support to Niger
World News
2023-07-31 | 07:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany suspends development aid and financial support to Niger
Berlin announced on Monday the suspension of its development assistance and financial support to Niger following the military coup against the elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.
After France declared a similar step on Saturday, the German Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated during a press conference in Berlin, "We have suspended all direct payments in support of the Nigerien government."
Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Development indicated that the decision to suspend any bilateral cooperation in the field of development was made earlier that morning.
World News
Germany
France
German
Support
Finance
Aid
Niger
Coup
