Germany suspends development aid and financial support to Niger

Berlin announced on Monday the suspension of its development assistance and financial support to Niger following the military coup against the elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.



After France declared a similar step on Saturday, the German Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated during a press conference in Berlin, "We have suspended all direct payments in support of the Nigerien government."



Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Development indicated that the decision to suspend any bilateral cooperation in the field of development was made earlier that morning.