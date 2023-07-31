News
Death toll from suicide bombing in Pakistan continue to increase
World News
2023-07-31 | 10:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Death toll from suicide bombing in Pakistan continue to increase
The death toll from the suicide bombing that targeted a political gathering in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday has risen to 54, with nearly half of them being minors, according to the police on Monday.
A senior official in the counter-terrorism department informed AFP that "the death toll has reached 54," and clarified that 23 of the victims were below the age of 18.
World News
Death
Death Toll
Suicide
Bombing
Pakistan
Next
West African States impose economic blockade on Niger
Pope Francis calls on Russia to return to Ukrainian grain export agreement
Previous
