Death toll from suicide bombing in Pakistan continue to increase

2023-07-31 | 10:46
Death toll from suicide bombing in Pakistan continue to increase
Death toll from suicide bombing in Pakistan continue to increase

The death toll from the suicide bombing that targeted a political gathering in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday has risen to 54, with nearly half of them being minors, according to the police on Monday.

A senior official in the counter-terrorism department informed AFP that "the death toll has reached 54," and clarified that 23 of the victims were below the age of 18.
 

