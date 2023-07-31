Myanmar junta postpones election promised after 2021 coup: State TV

World News
2023-07-31
High views
Myanmar junta postpones election promised after 2021 coup: State TV
Myanmar junta postpones election promised after 2021 coup: State TV

Myanmar's ruling junta has decided to officially postpone the election that was promised to take place by August this year, following the coup in 2021, according to state television on Monday.

In a meeting on Monday with the army-backed National Defense and Security Council (NDSC), Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing announced an extension of the state of emergency for an additional six months.

World News

Myanmar

Election

Coup

