LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Kyiv signs agreement with Turkish company on repairing drones
World News
2023-07-31 | 13:31
Kyiv signs agreement with Turkish company on repairing drones
Ukrainian defense ministry signed on Monday a deal with the Turkish company Baykar Makina to establish a service center dedicated to the repair and maintenance of drones within Ukraine, according to what the ministry stated.
The country is actively aiming to enhance the local production of drones to counter Russia that invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
World News
Kyiv
Ukraine
Agreement
Turkey
Turkish
Company
Drones
Attack
War
Russia
