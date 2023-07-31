Six killed in shelling of Donetsk , Zaporizhzhia region: Russia

Russian news agencies said on Monday that six individuals were killed in Donetsk city and in a town in Zaporizhzhia region due to Ukrainian shelling.



Three people were killed and 11 injured as a result of the Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk, according to TASS news agency



The acting head appointed by Russia to govern the parts of Donetsk region under Moscow's control mentioned that the casualties occurred when Ukrainian shells struck a civilian bus.