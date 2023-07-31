News
UNESCO recommends putting Venice on list of world heritage sites in danger
World News
2023-07-31 | 14:33
UNESCO recommends putting Venice on list of world heritage sites in danger
Experts from UNESCO have recommended the inclusion of Venice and its lagoon on the list of World Heritage in Danger. This recommendation comes as Italy's efforts to safeguard the city from the effects of climate change and mass tourism are deemed insufficient.
The UNESCO World Heritage Centre routinely assesses the condition of the UN cultural agency’s 1,157 World Heritage sites.
World News
Variety and Tech
UNESCO
Italy
Venice
Variety and Tech
Preserving history: UNESCO and Italy to revitalize Beirut's Mar Mikhael train station
Preserving history: UNESCO and Italy to revitalize Beirut's Mar Mikhael train station
Variety and Tech
Italy accepts data portability offer from Google to settle antitrust complaint
Italy accepts data portability offer from Google to settle antitrust complaint
World News
European Commission releases third tranche of recovery plan funds to Italy
European Commission releases third tranche of recovery plan funds to Italy
World News
Italy hosts conference to discuss migration across the Mediterranean
Italy hosts conference to discuss migration across the Mediterranean
World News
Six killed in shelling of Donetsk , Zaporizhzhia region: Russia
Six killed in shelling of Donetsk , Zaporizhzhia region: Russia
World News
Kyiv signs agreement with Turkish company on repairing drones
Kyiv signs agreement with Turkish company on repairing drones
World News
Myanmar junta postpones election promised after 2021 coup: State TV
Myanmar junta postpones election promised after 2021 coup: State TV
World News
Sri Lanka's Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis
Sri Lanka's Inflation Rate Declines to 6.3% Amid Ongoing Economic Crisis
Variety and Tech
Spotify is removing App Store payment option for legacy subscribers
Spotify is removing App Store payment option for legacy subscribers
World News
Kazakhstan warns of efforts to recruit citizens for Ukraine fight
Kazakhstan warns of efforts to recruit citizens for Ukraine fight
Variety and Tech
Apple greenlights Twitter app's rebrand to X
Apple greenlights Twitter app's rebrand to X
News Bulletin Reports
The Story of Salameh- Part 5- The Downfall
The Story of Salameh- Part 5- The Downfall
Lebanon News
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
News Bulletin Reports
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
Riad Salameh's 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation
Riad Salameh's 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation
Press Highlights
BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri
BDL Governorship shifts to deputy governors led by First Deputy Wassim Mansouri
Press Highlights
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
Lebanese Diaspora: A lifeline for Lebanon's economy amidst crisis
Lebanon Economy
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
Lebanon News
Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis
Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis
Lebanon News
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
Press Highlights
The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum
The opposition's political approach amid the presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day
Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day
