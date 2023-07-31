UNESCO recommends putting Venice on list of world heritage sites in danger

2023-07-31
UNESCO recommends putting Venice on list of world heritage sites in danger
UNESCO recommends putting Venice on list of world heritage sites in danger

Experts from UNESCO have recommended the inclusion of Venice and its lagoon on the list of World Heritage in Danger. This recommendation comes as Italy's efforts to safeguard the city from the effects of climate change and mass tourism are deemed insufficient.

The UNESCO World Heritage Centre routinely assesses the condition of the UN cultural agency’s 1,157 World Heritage sites.

