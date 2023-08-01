EU denounces arrest of coup d 'état ministers in Niger government

2023-08-01 | 03:07
EU denounces arrest of coup d 'état ministers in Niger government
EU denounces arrest of coup d 'état ministers in Niger government

On Monday, the European Union (EU) denounced the detention of the new military council and government ministers in Niger after the coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, demanding their immediate release.

The ruling Democratic and Socialist Party in Niger (PNDS-Tarayya), to which Bazoum belongs, had warned of the country's transformation into a "dictatorial and inclusive regime" following a series of arrests.

The party announced that the Ministers of Oil and Mining were among those arrested, along with the Chairman of the National Executive Committee.

Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, took to social media, stating, "The European Union condemns the ongoing arrests of ministers and senior officials in President Mohamed Bazoum's government by the insurgents in Niger."

He added, "We call for their immediate release."

The EU expressed its condemnation of the forceful seizure of power in Niger, considering it a crucial stronghold for stability in the troubled Sahel region.

The bloc, comprising 27 member states, suspended its financial support to Niamey and warned of potential additional sanctions due to the coup.

On 26th July, the presidential guard in Niger ousted Bazoum, who was a Western ally and whose election marked the country's first peaceful transfer of power since independence.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
