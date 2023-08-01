Panama announces a surge in the number of migrants crossing the treacherous Darien Gap, the dangerous terrain and forested region separating South America from North America. This passage has become a major route for migrants heading from South America to the United States.



Maria Isabel Saravia, Deputy Director of Migration in Panama, revealed during a press conference on Monday that 248,901 migrants have crossed this perilous corridor until Sunday. This figure surpasses the total number of crossings for the entire year in 2022 by over 600 people and is nearly double the total of 133,000 for the year 2021.



Panama's Minister of Public Security, Juan Manuel Pino, warned that the number of people crossing the Darien Gap could reach 400,000 by the end of the year.



Migrants attempting this route face rugged terrains, wild animals, and criminal gangs that rob or extort money from them to guide them through the jungle.



Panamanian authorities do not have an accurate count of the migrants who have lost their lives in this dense jungle area, as many deaths go unreported.



Saravia highlighted that over one-fifth of the migrants registered so far this year are children and teenagers, with half of them being five years old or younger. Additionally, over 100,000 of the migrants are of Venezuelan nationality, while others come from Haiti, Ecuador, and China.



Months ago, the United States warned that it would not allow anyone to enter Panama's borders without appropriate authorization.

