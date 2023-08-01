Migrants crossing Panama's dangerous Darien Gap region in record numbers to reach the United States

World News
2023-08-01 | 03:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Migrants crossing Panama&#39;s dangerous Darien Gap region in record numbers to reach the United States
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Migrants crossing Panama's dangerous Darien Gap region in record numbers to reach the United States

Panama announces a surge in the number of migrants crossing the treacherous Darien Gap, the dangerous terrain and forested region separating South America from North America. This passage has become a major route for migrants heading from South America to the United States.

Maria Isabel Saravia, Deputy Director of Migration in Panama, revealed during a press conference on Monday that 248,901 migrants have crossed this perilous corridor until Sunday. This figure surpasses the total number of crossings for the entire year in 2022 by over 600 people and is nearly double the total of 133,000 for the year 2021.

Panama's Minister of Public Security, Juan Manuel Pino, warned that the number of people crossing the Darien Gap could reach 400,000 by the end of the year.

Migrants attempting this route face rugged terrains, wild animals, and criminal gangs that rob or extort money from them to guide them through the jungle.

Panamanian authorities do not have an accurate count of the migrants who have lost their lives in this dense jungle area, as many deaths go unreported.

Saravia highlighted that over one-fifth of the migrants registered so far this year are children and teenagers, with half of them being five years old or younger. Additionally, over 100,000 of the migrants are of Venezuelan nationality, while others come from Haiti, Ecuador, and China.

Months ago, the United States warned that it would not allow anyone to enter Panama's borders without appropriate authorization.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Migrants

Crossing

Panama

Announces

Record

Numbers

Region

Reach

United States

LBCI Next
Elon Musk forced to remove his company's giant logo "X" from the roof of Twitter headquarters
US delegation met with Taliban representatives in Doha
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-17

Gold Cup: Mexico records ninth title after win over Panama

LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

United States bars former President of Panama from its territory for corruption

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-13

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama eliminates the United States and faces Mexico in the final

LBCI
World News
14:12

Six killed in shelling of Donetsk , Zaporizhzhia region: Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:23

Nine killed, six missing due to heavy rains in Hebei Province, China

LBCI
World News
05:09

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi granted partial pardon

LBCI
World News
04:30

Calls for evacuation of people in Japan ahead of Typhoon Khanoun

LBCI
World News
04:13

France to begin evacuating its citizens from Niger on Tuesday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Gnosis launches Visa card that lets you spend self-custody crypto in Europe, soon US and Hong Kong

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-28

Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-21

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-02

Neglected elephant boards jumbo flight home to Thailand

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Eight dead, a new death toll from Ain al-Hilweh camp clashes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

MP Gemayel calls for disarming camps, holds Hezbollah accountable for national issues

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:09

Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More