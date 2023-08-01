News
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
France to begin evacuating its citizens from Niger on Tuesday
World News
2023-08-01 | 04:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France to begin evacuating its citizens from Niger on Tuesday
The French Foreign Ministry announced that Paris had decided to evacuate its nationals from Niger, starting Tuesday, "given the situation in Niamey."
The ministry justified this decision by "the acts of violence that our embassy was exposed to the day before yesterday (Sunday) and the closure of airspace, which deprives our nationals of any possibility to leave the country by their own means." It explained that "the procedure will start today," Tuesday.
AFP
World News
France
Paris
Evacuate
Nationals
Niger
Niamey
