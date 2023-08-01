France to begin evacuating its citizens from Niger on Tuesday

World News
2023-08-01 | 04:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France to begin evacuating its citizens from Niger on Tuesday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France to begin evacuating its citizens from Niger on Tuesday

The French Foreign Ministry announced that Paris had decided to evacuate its nationals from Niger, starting Tuesday, "given the situation in Niamey." 

The ministry justified this decision by "the acts of violence that our embassy was exposed to the day before yesterday (Sunday) and the closure of airspace, which deprives our nationals of any possibility to leave the country by their own means." It explained that "the procedure will start today," Tuesday. 

AFP 
 

World News

France

Paris

Evacuate

Nationals

Niger

Niamey

LBCI Next
Calls for evacuation of people in Japan ahead of Typhoon Khanoun
Elon Musk forced to remove his company's giant logo "X" from the roof of Twitter headquarters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-30

France condemns violence in front of its embassy in Niger

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-02

Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France

LBCI
World News
03:07

EU denounces arrest of coup d 'état ministers in Niger government

LBCI
World News
07:00

Germany suspends development aid and financial support to Niger

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:23

Nine killed, six missing due to heavy rains in Hebei Province, China

LBCI
World News
05:09

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi granted partial pardon

LBCI
World News
04:30

Calls for evacuation of people in Japan ahead of Typhoon Khanoun

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:50

Elon Musk forced to remove his company's giant logo "X" from the roof of Twitter headquarters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Gnosis launches Visa card that lets you spend self-custody crypto in Europe, soon US and Hong Kong

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-28

Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-21

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-02

Neglected elephant boards jumbo flight home to Thailand

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Eight dead, a new death toll from Ain al-Hilweh camp clashes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

MP Gemayel calls for disarming camps, holds Hezbollah accountable for national issues

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:09

Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More