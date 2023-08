Nine people were killed and six others reported missing after heavy rainfall in Hebei Province, northeastern China, according to the official television station "CCTV" on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll in the country to 20.



The official "CCTV" station reported, "Nine people were killed (4 in Baoding City and 5 in Shijiazhuang City), and six people were reported missing (2 in Baoding City and 4 in Shijiazhuang City) due to the disaster."



AFP