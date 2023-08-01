Britain considers Islamic State’s practices against Yazidis "genocide"

World News
2023-08-01 | 05:39
High views
0min
Britain considers Islamic State’s practices against Yazidis "genocide"

The British government considered the actions committed by the Islamic State against the Yazidis in Iraq in 2014 as "genocide," as stated by the UK Foreign Office in a statement.

The statement said, "The United Kingdom officially recognized today that ISIS committed acts of genocide against the Yazidis in 2014."

World News

Britain

UK

Islamic State

Practices

Yazidis

Genocide

