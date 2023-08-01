US sanctions 20 Maldivians over Islamic State links

2023-08-01 | 07:34
US sanctions 20 Maldivians over Islamic State links
US sanctions 20 Maldivians over Islamic State links

US imposed sanctions on 20 Maldivian nationals due to their ties to the Islamic State, including a man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Mohamed Nasheed.

The US Department of the Treasury reported that Abdullah Ali Manik, who is currently detained in connection with the failed 2021 attack, is linked to several terrorist plans in the tourist destination island.
 

