Over 100,000 signatures collected in two weeks urging France to secure the release of detained Frenchman in Iran
World News
2023-08-01 | 08:17
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Over 100,000 signatures collected in two weeks urging France to secure the release of detained Frenchman in Iran
In a remarkable show of solidarity, an online petition calling for the release of French citizen Louis Arnaud, who has been detained in Iran since late September 2022, has garnered over 100,000 signatures within two weeks. The Support Committee announced this milestone and urged Paris to intensify its efforts to secure his freedom.
The petition was published on July 16, and it has already amassed at least 100,165 signatures. The heartfelt appeal reads, "We launch this call from the heart to assist Louis Arnaud, our friend, our brother, our son."
According to a statement from the Support Committee on Tuesday, Louis had embarked on a passionate journey of exploration in July, aiming to fulfill his dream of traversing the Silk Road by land and sea. However, his voyage took a dramatic turn on September 28, 2022, when he was detained alongside other travelers he had encountered.
Louis Arnaud's detention occurred less than two weeks after widespread protests erupted in the Islamic Republic following the tragic death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in custody of Tehran's morality police for violating strict dress code rules.
The Support Committee previously confirmed that Louis was traveling with other Europeans, and all of them were far removed from the protests that led to the arrests of thousands. Despite this, they were apprehended while on their way to celebrate one of their birthdays, and they were subsequently transferred to Evin Prison in northern Tehran.
The Committee emphasized that Louis "remains detained in Evin Prison without concrete charges," while his companions had been released at earlier stages.
Expressing concern over his prolonged detention, the Committee made a heartfelt appeal to the French government and its diplomats (the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to intensify their efforts in securing Louis's release. They also expressed worries about the lasting psychological and physical effects this prolonged detention may have on him.
Iran continues to hold several foreign nationals, many of them dual citizens. While Tehran accuses them of security-related or espionage charges, their countries and families consider them as "hostages" held by Iran to gain concessions from Western nations or to exchange them for Iranians detained abroad.
Currently, Iran has three other French detainees, namely Cecile Coler and her partner Jacques, who have been held since May on charges of espionage, and an unnamed individual.
Previously, in February, Tehran released French-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah after she served a five-year sentence for allegedly endangering national security but was prohibited from leaving the country afterward.
In May, Iranian authorities released French nationals Benjamin Briere and Bernard Verlan, both also holding Irish citizenship, for "humanitarian reasons."
The case of Louis Arnaud adds to the growing concern over the detention of foreign nationals in Iran and the international community's demand for their release.
AFP
