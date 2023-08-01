The unemployment rate in the eurozone remains stable at historic lows

World News
2023-08-01 | 08:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The unemployment rate in the eurozone remains stable at historic lows
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
The unemployment rate in the eurozone remains stable at historic lows

The unemployment rate in the Eurozone stood at 6.4% of the labor force in June, remaining stable at its lowest historical levels for the third consecutive month, according to data released by Eurostat on Tuesday.

The unemployment indicator reached its lowest point since Eurostat started recording these numbers in April 1998 for countries that adopted the common currency.

Initially, Eurostat had reported the unemployment rate as 6.5% for both April and May before revising its figures to 6.4%.

The rate has seen a decline of 0.3 percentage points compared to June 2022.

Across the entire European Union, the unemployment rate was 5.9% in June, remaining at the same level for the past two months.

Europe has witnessed a significant decline in unemployment since mid-2021, thanks to a strong economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated historic contraction.

Despite experiencing a slight economic contraction again in the Eurozone at the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 due to the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine and severe inflation, unemployment has slightly retreated, reaching levels not seen in at least a quarter-century as of April.

The number of unemployed individuals in the 27 EU member states was approximately 12.8 million men and women in June, including 10.81 million in the 20 countries that use the Euro.

France's unemployment rate remained steady at 7.1%, the same as in May, while Germany recorded 3% unemployment, and Italy had a rate of 7.4%.

The lowest unemployment rates were registered in the Czech Republic (2.7%), Poland (2.7%), and Malta (2.6%). The highest rates were observed in Spain (11.7% compared to 12.1% in April and 11.9% in May) and Greece (11.1%).

The age group under 25 continued to be the most affected, with an unemployment rate of 14.1% in the European Union and 13.8% in the Eurozone in June.

Eurostat's data is based on the International Labor Organization's definition of unemployment. It considers a person unemployed if they are without a job, actively seeking employment in the past four weeks, and ready to start work within the next two weeks.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Unemployment

Rate

Steady

Historic

Low

Eurozone

Europe

Eurostat

American doctors defy US abortion ban laws
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Unemployment rate in Britain rises to 4 Percent

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-05

European Observatory urges Lebanese judiciary to follow French example in seizing funds of Salameh and associates

LBCI
World News
2023-06-23

Eurozone economic growth slows sharply in June

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

European stocks climb at open, before rate decisions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:22

American doctors defy US abortion ban laws

LBCI
World News
08:17

Over 100,000 signatures collected in two weeks urging France to secure the release of detained Frenchman in Iran

LBCI
World News
07:34

US sanctions 20 Maldivians over Islamic State links

LBCI
World News
05:39

Britain considers Islamic State’s practices against Yazidis "genocide"

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day

LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

At least seven people killed in ISIS attack in central Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Bou Saab talks with Wronecka about the UN Security Council's discussions on Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:51

Uber reports first quarterly operating profit in Q2 2023 results

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Restaurant inspections in Al-Qalamoun and Tripoli: Four violation reports issued

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Price of gasoline increases by 16000 LBP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

Syria and Iran forge closer bonds for mutual prosperity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More