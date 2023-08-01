US tightens visa conditions for Hungarians due to security concerns

US tightens visa conditions for Hungarians due to security concerns
US tightens visa conditions for Hungarians due to security concerns

The United States tightened its conditions for its visa waiver program for Hungarian citizens on Tuesday, citing Budapest's failure to "address security vulnerabilities" in passports issued since 2011.

However, Washington has repeatedly criticized Hungary's expedited passport system, introduced by the nationalistic Hungarian Prime Minister, which has granted citizenship to approximately one million people since 2011. The US considers this system to be prone to "security breaches."
 

