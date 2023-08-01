France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger

World News
2023-08-01 | 13:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger

Three planes departed from France to Niger on Tuesday to evacuate French and European civilians following last week's coup, while Burkina Faso and Mali, both ruled by the military, warned against any external armed intervention in the country.

The French General Staff of the Armed Forces said to journalists on Tuesday afternoon that three planes, including two Airbus A330s with a capacity of over 200 passengers each, left southern France en route to Niamey International Airport.

This marks the first major evacuation of French citizens in the Sahel region, where Mali and Burkina Faso have experienced other coups since 2020.

The French General Staff stated that the evacuation includes French and European civilians who wish to leave and aims to ensure their safety after the coup last week, adding that they will return to France "late at night," without providing further details on timelines and arrival airports.

Currently, there are approximately 600 French citizens in Niger. The evacuation will be voluntary and on unarmed small military transport planes. Paris did not specify the number of those who chose to leave on Tuesday.

The General Staff also mentioned that evacuating French soldiers stationed in Niger "is not on the agenda."

In the same context, Italy announced that it is ready to evacuate its nationals from Niamey on a specially chartered plane, which is around 90 people out of fewer than 500 Italians in Niger, most of whom are soldiers. Germany also advised its citizens in Niamey to leave.

Meanwhile, the White House stated that the United States has not made any decision on evacuation at the moment. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters, "We have no indication of direct threats to American citizens or our facilities" in Niger.

A reporter from Agence France-Presse (AFP) noted that around a hundred French citizens were waiting for their evacuation, accompanied by French and Nigerien soldiers, at Niamey Airport around noon.
The operation will be carried out "in coordination with the Nigerien forces," according to the French Embassy in Niamey when announcing the evacuation.

Paris justified this decision "due to the acts of violence targeting our embassy two days ago (Sunday) and the closure of the airspace that prevents our nationals from leaving the country using their private means of transportation."

Meanwhile, AFP reporters mentioned that after heavy rainfall in Niamey in the morning, activities gradually resumed, and only a few security forces vehicles were seen.

Many French citizens told AFP that they do not wish to leave Niger at this stage. One French citizen working for a humanitarian organization in the country, who preferred not to reveal their name, wrote in a message, "For now, I will stay here!" while others started packing their belongings.



AFP
 

World News

France

Evacuating

Nationals

Europeans

Niger

LBCI Next
Two people killed during protests in Senegal
Australia charges former childcare worker with sexually assaulting 91 girls
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:13

France to begin evacuating its citizens from Niger on Tuesday

LBCI
World News
2023-07-30

France condemns violence in front of its embassy in Niger

LBCI
World News
14:27

Washington wants to maintain margin of maneuver in Niger

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:55

Meta says it will offer Europeans a free choice to deny tracking

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:27

Washington wants to maintain margin of maneuver in Niger

LBCI
World News
14:02

Moscow targeted again by Ukrainian drone attack

LBCI
World News
12:29

International Criminal Court condemns Russia over arrest warrant for one of its judges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Optimism and silence: Will there be Saudi-Israeli normalization by 2023?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:55

France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06

A changing tide: Lebanon's Central Bank faces leadership vacuum

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07

Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

Indonesia reveals Taliban representatives conducting "unofficial" visit to Jakarta

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:15

Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More