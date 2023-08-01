News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Washington wants to maintain margin of maneuver in Niger
World News
2023-08-01 | 14:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Washington wants to maintain margin of maneuver in Niger
The United States strongly criticized the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum in Niger without explicitly labeling it as a "coup," thereby maintaining a limited response to the situation.
While France was among the first countries to suspend direct aid and evacuate its citizens and other European nationals, the United States has not yet decided to suspend aid or evacuate its citizens.
The United States believes that there is a "window" for diplomacy and restoring President Bazoum to power, and has praised the firm message sent by West African countries to the coup leaders.
On Tuesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stated, "We have no indications of direct threats to US citizens or our facilities" in Niger.
He added, "Therefore, we have not changed our position regarding our presence in Niger at the moment," and they have not decided to suspend US assistance.
Kirby further said, "If we need to make adjustments, we will do so," emphasizing that the United States is "monitoring the situation around the clock."
On Tuesday, France, the former colonial power in Niger, announced its preparations to evacuate its citizens and other European nationals from the country, and three planes from France departed for Niamey for this purpose.
When asked about the reason for not describing what is happening in Niger as a "coup," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated on Monday, "We have not arrived at that description yet because the situation is still evolving."
He continued, "It has not been clear yet whether this attempt (to seize power) will ultimately succeed."
According to US law, this description would compel the United States to halt all forms of economic and military cooperation, except for countering jihadists.
However, beyond the legal and linguistic description, for the United States, it involves maintaining room for maneuver in case the coup fails, according to diplomats.
The United States provides hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Niger, especially humanitarian aid, and deploys about a thousand soldiers in the country as part of the fight against jihadist groups in the Sahel region.
AFP
World News
Washington
Maintain
Margin
Maneuver
Niger
Next
US and Chinese officials hold talks in Washington
Two people killed during protests in Senegal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:55
France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger
World News
13:55
France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger
0
World News
04:13
France to begin evacuating its citizens from Niger on Tuesday
World News
04:13
France to begin evacuating its citizens from Niger on Tuesday
0
World News
03:07
EU denounces arrest of coup d 'état ministers in Niger government
World News
03:07
EU denounces arrest of coup d 'état ministers in Niger government
0
World News
03:06
US and Chinese officials hold talks in Washington
World News
03:06
US and Chinese officials hold talks in Washington
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:02
Moscow targeted again by Ukrainian drone attack
World News
14:02
Moscow targeted again by Ukrainian drone attack
0
World News
13:55
France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger
World News
13:55
France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger
0
World News
12:29
International Criminal Court condemns Russia over arrest warrant for one of its judges
World News
12:29
International Criminal Court condemns Russia over arrest warrant for one of its judges
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Optimism and silence: Will there be Saudi-Israeli normalization by 2023?
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Optimism and silence: Will there be Saudi-Israeli normalization by 2023?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:55
France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger
World News
13:55
France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06
A changing tide: Lebanon's Central Bank faces leadership vacuum
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06
A changing tide: Lebanon's Central Bank faces leadership vacuum
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
0
World News
2023-07-26
Indonesia reveals Taliban representatives conducting "unofficial" visit to Jakarta
World News
2023-07-26
Indonesia reveals Taliban representatives conducting "unofficial" visit to Jakarta
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:34
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
Press Highlights
00:34
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
2
Lebanon News
03:45
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
Lebanon News
03:45
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
4
Lebanon News
09:23
The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL
Lebanon News
09:23
The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL
5
Lebanon News
08:48
Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August
Lebanon News
08:48
Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
7
Lebanon News
11:15
Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech
Lebanon News
11:15
Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech
8
Lebanon News
04:51
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes
Lebanon News
04:51
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More