US invites China's new foreign minister to Washington
World News
2023-08-02 | 03:14
2
min
US invites China's new foreign minister to Washington
The United States has invited China's new Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, to visit the country for high-level meetings in an effort to revive dialogue between Beijing and Washington, as announced by the U.S. State Department on Tuesday.
The invitation was extended during a meeting held on Monday between senior American and Chinese officials, according to U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
The invitation had initially been directed to Chen Gang, the predecessor of Wang Yi in the position, who was dismissed under mysterious circumstances just seven months after assuming the foreign ministry post, sparking speculations about his standing or potential involvement in an official investigation.
Miller did not disclose whether China has accepted the invitation but stated that it is expected to take place. However, no specific date has been set yet. One possibility is that the meeting could occur on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in mid-September.
Previously, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had met with Wang Yi in Jakarta in mid-July during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) talks, and they also had a meeting in Beijing in June.
During that time, several U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, had visited the Chinese capital.
In late July, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced plans for her visit to China "later this summer."
Tensions between Beijing and Washington have escalated in recent years, primarily centered around Taiwan's autonomous status, China's claims over the majority of the South China Sea, and the competition for influence in the South Pacific. Despite the prolonged hiatus, both countries are making efforts to keep communication channels open.
Washington has also refrained from formally accusing China of orchestrating cyberattacks targeting U.S. government agencies, including the State Department.
AFP
World News
US
Invite
China
New
Foreign
Minister
Washington
Beijing
Wang Yi
