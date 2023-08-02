US invites China's new foreign minister to Washington

World News
2023-08-02 | 03:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US invites China&#39;s new foreign minister to Washington
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US invites China's new foreign minister to Washington

The United States has invited China's new Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, to visit the country for high-level meetings in an effort to revive dialogue between Beijing and Washington, as announced by the U.S. State Department on Tuesday.

The invitation was extended during a meeting held on Monday between senior American and Chinese officials, according to U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The invitation had initially been directed to Chen Gang, the predecessor of Wang Yi in the position, who was dismissed under mysterious circumstances just seven months after assuming the foreign ministry post, sparking speculations about his standing or potential involvement in an official investigation.

Miller did not disclose whether China has accepted the invitation but stated that it is expected to take place. However, no specific date has been set yet. One possibility is that the meeting could occur on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in mid-September.

Previously, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had met with Wang Yi in Jakarta in mid-July during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) talks, and they also had a meeting in Beijing in June.

During that time, several U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, had visited the Chinese capital.

In late July, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced plans for her visit to China "later this summer."

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have escalated in recent years, primarily centered around Taiwan's autonomous status, China's claims over the majority of the South China Sea, and the competition for influence in the South Pacific. Despite the prolonged hiatus, both countries are making efforts to keep communication channels open.

Washington has also refrained from formally accusing China of orchestrating cyberattacks targeting U.S. government agencies, including the State Department.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

US

Invite

China

New

Foreign

Minister

Washington

Beijing

Wang Yi

LBCI Next
Trump's indictment over his bid to reverse 2020 election result
Russian drone attack targets port in Odesa, Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-30

Decoupling from China is an illusion: French Finance Minister

LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

US secretary of state Antony Blinken discusses New Zealand's possible participation in AUKUS defense agreement, raising concerns from China

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

China confirms its diplomacy moving steadily after dismissing foreign minister

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

US trade secretary plans to visit Beijing despite China hacking emails

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:45

China denies hindering G20 climate negotiations

LBCI
World News
03:20

Trump's indictment over his bid to reverse 2020 election result

LBCI
World News
02:24

Russian drone attack targets port in Odesa, Ukraine

LBCI
World News
14:27

Washington wants to maintain margin of maneuver in Niger

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

Hun Sen steps down from Cambodia's Prime Minister after decades in power

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13

Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:15

Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More