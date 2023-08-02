Trump's indictment over his bid to reverse 2020 election result

World News
2023-08-02 | 03:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump&#39;s indictment over his bid to reverse 2020 election result
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump's indictment over his bid to reverse 2020 election result

Former President Donald Trump has been formally charged on Tuesday for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, marking the most significant legal threat he has faced yet in his campaign to return to the White House.

Following an investigation led by Special Prosecutor Jake Smith, the leading candidate for the Republican Party's presidential nomination has been accused of "conspiring against the United States" and obstructing official proceedings, as well as violating election laws.

The indictment states that "despite his defeat, the accused was determined to remain in power. Thus, for over two months after the November 3rd, 2020 elections, the accused propagated falsehoods about election fraud that altered the results and claimed victory."

The indictment further asserts that "these claims were false, and the accused knew they were false. Nonetheless, he repeatedly spread them widely regardless."

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said he expected to be hit with a new criminal charge by Smith. In a post on his "Truth Social" platform, Trump stated, "I heard that the lunatic Jack Smith, in his quest to interfere in the 2024 presidential elections, will level another false accusation against your favorite President, me, at 5:00 PM (9:00 PM GMT)."

Smith had previously charged Trump with mishandling classified government documents.

Two weeks ago, Trump revealed that he received a message from prosecutors indicating that he was likely to face criminal charges related to the actions of his supporters who stormed the Congress headquarters on January 6th, 2021.

On Tuesday, Trump questioned, "Why didn't they do this two and a half years ago?... Why did they wait all this time?"

He added, "Because they wanted it to happen in the middle of my campaign," denouncing the "misconduct of the prosecution."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Donald Trump

Indictment

Face

Serious

Legal

Charges

Attempting

Reverse

Presidential

Election

Results

LBCI Next
China denies hindering G20 climate negotiations
US invites China's new foreign minister to Washington
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-13

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15

Turkey's presidential election results: The rise of opposition

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-01

Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor

LBCI
World News
2023-07-31

10 candidates qualified to participate in Panama's presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:45

China denies hindering G20 climate negotiations

LBCI
World News
03:14

US invites China's new foreign minister to Washington

LBCI
World News
02:24

Russian drone attack targets port in Odesa, Ukraine

LBCI
World News
14:27

Washington wants to maintain margin of maneuver in Niger

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

Hun Sen steps down from Cambodia's Prime Minister after decades in power

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13

Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:15

Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More