Trump's indictment over his bid to reverse 2020 election result
World News
2023-08-02 | 03:20
Trump's indictment over his bid to reverse 2020 election result
Former President Donald Trump has been formally charged on Tuesday for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, marking the most significant legal threat he has faced yet in his campaign to return to the White House.
Following an investigation led by Special Prosecutor Jake Smith, the leading candidate for the Republican Party's presidential nomination has been accused of "conspiring against the United States" and obstructing official proceedings, as well as violating election laws.
The indictment states that "despite his defeat, the accused was determined to remain in power. Thus, for over two months after the November 3rd, 2020 elections, the accused propagated falsehoods about election fraud that altered the results and claimed victory."
The indictment further asserts that "these claims were false, and the accused knew they were false. Nonetheless, he repeatedly spread them widely regardless."
Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said he expected to be hit with a new criminal charge by Smith. In a post on his "Truth Social" platform, Trump stated, "I heard that the lunatic Jack Smith, in his quest to interfere in the 2024 presidential elections, will level another false accusation against your favorite President, me, at 5:00 PM (9:00 PM GMT)."
Smith had previously charged Trump with mishandling classified government documents.
Two weeks ago, Trump revealed that he received a message from prosecutors indicating that he was likely to face criminal charges related to the actions of his supporters who stormed the Congress headquarters on January 6th, 2021.
On Tuesday, Trump questioned, "Why didn't they do this two and a half years ago?... Why did they wait all this time?"
He added, "Because they wanted it to happen in the middle of my campaign," denouncing the "misconduct of the prosecution."
AFP
