Russia announces start of naval exercises in the Baltic Sea

2023-08-02 | 06:22
Russia announces start of naval exercises in the Baltic Sea
Russia announces start of naval exercises in the Baltic Sea

Russia declared on Wednesday the initiation of maritime maneuvers in the Baltic Sea, against the backdrop of escalating tensions with European countries regarding the conflict in Ukraine. 

The Ministry of Defense stated in a release that the " Ocean Shield-2023 naval exercises have commenced in the Baltic Sea," adding that around 30 warships and 20 support vessels will participate alongside approximately 6,000 military personnel.  

The Ministry highlighted that the objective is to "verify the military fleet's capability to defend Russia's national interests." 

AFP 
 

