West African Countries Affirm Military Intervention in Niger as the 'Last Resort"

2023-08-03 | 03:32
High views
0min
An official in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), confirmed on Wednesday that military intervention in Niger would be "the last option" that the organization would consider to restore constitutional order to the country, after its leaders threatened to use force.
Meanwhile, international aid to the country continues to decline, as the World Bank announced that it has suspended funding for its operations in Niger.
Abdul Fattah Musa, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs and Security, said, "The military option is the last resort that we consider, but we must be prepared for this possibility."
 

World News

Niger

West Africa

