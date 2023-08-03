News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
West African Countries Affirm Military Intervention in Niger as the 'Last Resort"
World News
2023-08-03 | 03:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
West African Countries Affirm Military Intervention in Niger as the 'Last Resort"
An official in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), confirmed on Wednesday that military intervention in Niger would be "the last option" that the organization would consider to restore constitutional order to the country, after its leaders threatened to use force.
Meanwhile, international aid to the country continues to decline, as the World Bank announced that it has suspended funding for its operations in Niger.
Abdul Fattah Musa, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs and Security, said, "The military option is the last resort that we consider, but we must be prepared for this possibility."
World News
Niger
West Africa
Next
World Bank announces suspension of funding for all its operations in Niger
Russia announces start of naval exercises in the Baltic Sea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-31
West African States impose economic blockade on Niger
World News
2023-07-31
West African States impose economic blockade on Niger
0
World News
2023-07-30
West African summit with possible sanctions against coup in Niger
World News
2023-07-30
West African summit with possible sanctions against coup in Niger
0
World News
05:20
Biden calls for immediate release of Niger President Bazoum
World News
05:20
Biden calls for immediate release of Niger President Bazoum
0
World News
03:32
World Bank announces suspension of funding for all its operations in Niger
World News
03:32
World Bank announces suspension of funding for all its operations in Niger
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:12
Oil pollution reaches beach in Mexico
World News
06:12
Oil pollution reaches beach in Mexico
0
World News
05:32
Singapore carries out fifth death sentence this year against drug trafficker
World News
05:32
Singapore carries out fifth death sentence this year against drug trafficker
0
World News
05:20
Biden calls for immediate release of Niger President Bazoum
World News
05:20
Biden calls for immediate release of Niger President Bazoum
0
World News
04:14
Trump in court to try to reverse 2020 election result
World News
04:14
Trump in court to try to reverse 2020 election result
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:56
Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis
Press Highlights
02:56
Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis
0
Variety and Tech
07:33
New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast
Variety and Tech
07:33
New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
07:33
New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast
Variety and Tech
07:33
New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Fake WhatsApp Recordings: Causing Harm During Tourism Season
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Fake WhatsApp Recordings: Causing Harm During Tourism Season
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Tragedy in Ain el-Hilweh: Destruction and Displacement Amid Recurring Clashes
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Tragedy in Ain el-Hilweh: Destruction and Displacement Amid Recurring Clashes
4
Lebanon News
07:27
Lebanese judiciary interrogates Riad Salameh post-Central Bank tenure
Lebanon News
07:27
Lebanese judiciary interrogates Riad Salameh post-Central Bank tenure
5
Lebanon News
07:09
Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman
Lebanon News
07:09
Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman
6
Press Highlights
00:43
Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions
Press Highlights
00:43
Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions
7
Lebanon News
07:01
Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline
Lebanon News
07:01
Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline
8
Press Highlights
02:56
Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis
Press Highlights
02:56
Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More