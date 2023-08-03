Lula: The international community must help Brazil protect the Amazon

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva emphasized on Wednesday the need for the international community to "assist" in preserving the Amazon rainforest. This comes less than a week before a summit in Belém (North) of countries that are part of the world's largest tropical forest.



During a meeting with foreign media, including Agence France-Presse (AFP), in Brasília, Lula stated, "We recognize our responsibility to persuade the world that investing in the forest... is a profitable investment."



In response to AFP's question about the importance of sustainable development in the region, Lula said, "The world must help us preserve and develop the Amazon."



For the first time since 2009, representatives from the eight member countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) will meet next week to discuss policies for protecting the rainforest.



Lula reiterated on Wednesday that his government would be "very strict" in combating deforestation.



During his meeting with journalists, Lula also addressed the conflict in Ukraine, expressing his desire to play a role as a mediator. He affirmed that Brazil "will continue to work for peace."



Moreover, Lula enthusiastically spoke about the upcoming BRICS summit scheduled from August 22nd to 24th in South Africa. He stated that this group of emerging powers (Brazil, China, Russia, India, and South Africa) plays an "exceptional role" on the international stage.



The Brazilian President expressed openness to the possibility of expanding the group during the summit to include other countries such as Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.





























AFP