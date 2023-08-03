Trump in court to try to reverse 2020 election result

World News
2023-08-03 | 04:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump in court to try to reverse 2020 election result
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Trump in court to try to reverse 2020 election result

Former US President Donald Trump, who is leading an election campaign seeking to return to the White House, was summoned before a federal court in Washington on Thursday to face charges related to "criminal" maneuvers to overturn the results of the 2020 elections.

The 45-page indictment, published on Tuesday, notably points to the existence of a "criminal scheme" and accuses him of undermining the foundations of American democracy by attempting to alter the vote counting process for over 150 million Americans. These charges are unprecedented and considered the most serious because Trump was president at the time.

In contrast, the two previous criminal cases filed against him this year, one related to fraud in connection with the payment of hush money to a pornographic film actress, and the other concerning endangering national security by mishandling classified documents, pertain to the period prior to and after his presidency.

The court where the charges will be presented against Trump is located near the Capitol, the seat of the U.S. Congress, which hundreds of his supporters stormed to prevent the certification of his Democratic rival Joe Biden's victory on January 6, 2021.

Following the issuance of the new indictment against Trump, Special Investigator Jack Smith, who oversaw the investigation, stated that this attack was "encouraged by lies" spread by the accused for months, alleging widespread electoral fraud that supposedly favored Biden.

With just over 24 hours before the scheduled hearing at 4:00 PM on Thursday (20:00 GMT), cameras and satellite trucks from local and international media gathered in front of the court, attracting onlookers and tourists.

Smith stated on Tuesday that he wants a "speedy trial" in the case. Therefore, it is possible that the trial may take place amidst the 2024 presidential election campaign. Trump (77 years old) remains the frontrunner for winning the Republican Party's nomination in the primaries.

The consequences of this indictment on Trump's candidacy have not yet been determined. However, in the face of every new legal challenge, the former president is quick to talk about "political use" of the judiciary in an attempt to obstruct his 2024 candidacy. He continues to claim without evidence that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him.

A day after the publication of the new indictment, Trump wrote in capital letters in a post on his platform "Truth Social," "I have never received such support."

He believes that the ongoing lawsuits against him have "exposed to the world the corruption, scandals, and failures that have occurred in the United States during the last three years" under Biden's administration.

Despite the legal battles, the billionaire Republican retains a large part of his party's loyalty, dominating opinion polls for winning the Republican Party's nomination for the presidential elections. He is now ahead of his competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, by 37 points, according to a survey published on Monday by The New York Times/Siena College.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Donald Trump

Court

202

Elections

Reverse

Results

Campaign

Criminal

Charges

LBCI Next
Biden calls for immediate release of Niger President Bazoum
Civilians in the Sudan live in "unimaginable terror"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-02

Trump's indictment over his bid to reverse 2020 election result

LBCI
World News
2023-08-01

International Criminal Court condemns Russia over arrest warrant for one of its judges

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01

Uber reports first quarterly operating profit in Q2 2023 results

LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

International Criminal Court opens investigation into possible new war crimes in Darfur

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:12

Oil pollution reaches beach in Mexico

LBCI
World News
05:32

Singapore carries out fifth death sentence this year against drug trafficker

LBCI
World News
05:20

Biden calls for immediate release of Niger President Bazoum

LBCI
World News
04:10

Civilians in the Sudan live in "unimaginable terror"

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-15

Limiting the game: BDL implements new rules for Sayrafa platform

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-02

Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:29

Screenwriters will resume negotiations with studios in Hollywood

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:56

Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:33

New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Fake WhatsApp Recordings: Causing Harm During Tourism Season

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Tragedy in Ain el-Hilweh: Destruction and Displacement Amid Recurring Clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Lebanese judiciary interrogates Riad Salameh post-Central Bank tenure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:56

Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More