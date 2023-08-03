Biden calls for immediate release of Niger President Bazoum

2023-08-03 | 05:20
Biden calls for immediate release of Niger President Bazoum
Biden calls for immediate release of Niger President Bazoum

President Joe Biden called for the immediate release of the elected President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, and the protection of democracy in this country.

In a statement, Biden urged for "the immediate release of President Bazoum and his family, and the safeguarding of democracy, which has been hard-won in Niger."
 

