Singapore carries out fifth death sentence this year against drug trafficker

Singapore executed a man convicted of heroin trafficking, marking the fifth hanging this year and the third in just over a week, as announced by the authorities on Thursday.



Mohamed Shalleh Abdul Latiff (39 years old) was sentenced to death for possessing around 55 grams of heroin "for the purpose of trafficking" in 2019.



The execution was carried out on Thursday, according to a statement from the Central Narcotics Bureau.



Court documents reveal that Mohamed Shalleh Abdul Latiff worked as a truck driver before his arrest in 2016. During the trial, he claimed that he believed he was delivering contraband cigarettes to a friend who owed him money.



He becomes the 16th prisoner to be executed since the government resumed carrying out such sentences in March 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.



This execution comes less than a week after Singapore carried out its first execution of a woman in about 20 years, who was charged with drug trafficking despite condemnations from human rights groups.



Saridewi binti Jaman was executed on July 28 after being convicted of trafficking "at least 30.72 grams" of heroin, twice the amount that usually leads to a death sentence.



Two days before that, Mohd Aziz bin Hussein (57 years old) was executed for trafficking around 50 grams of heroin.



The United Nations condemned the executions last week and called on Singapore to halt the implementation of this punishment.



Despite mounting international pressure, Singapore remains firm in its stance, asserting that the death penalty acts as a deterrent against drug trafficking.



Singapore enforces some of the world's toughest drug laws. Those found guilty of trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis or more than 15 grams of heroin can face the death penalty.

AFP