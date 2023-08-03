China will limit children to two hours a day on their smartphones

China's cyberspace regulator announced on Wednesday that children under the age of 18 should only use their smartphones for a maximum of two hours a day, which caused a sharp decline in the shares of tech companies.



The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) stated that it wanted for smart device providers to implement "minor mode" programs, which would restrict users under 18 from accessing the internet on mobile devices between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.