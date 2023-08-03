Pope Francis stresses "urgency" to face challenge of climate crisis

On the second day of his visit to Lisbon on the occasion of the World Youth Days, Pope Francis emphasized the "urgent need" to confront the challenge of the climate crisis, calling for an "integrated environmental education."



During a meeting with youth from the "Catholic University of Portugal" in Lisbon, the Pope reaffirmed the necessity to recognize the urgent need to care for our common home, stating: "We must acknowledge the urgent need to care for our common home."