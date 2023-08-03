Nigerian President urgently calls for a "friendly solution" to the coup crisis in Niger

Nigerian President Buhari Tinubu, who currently holds the presidency of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has called on the ECOWAS delegation heading to Niger to work towards a "peaceful resolution" to the military coup crisis.



In addition to this delegation, Tinubu revealed that he has formed another delegation to address the crisis with "leaders from Libya and Algeria." He instructed both delegations to "engage strongly with all relevant parties and spare no effort to ensure a comprehensive and amicable resolution to the situation in Niger."







AFP