News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU tightens sanctions against Belarus and targets marching industry
World News
2023-08-03 | 14:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU tightens sanctions against Belarus and targets marching industry
The European Union announced on Thursday that it has tightened sanctions on Belarus due to its support for Moscow in the Ukrainian war, expanding its blacklist and imposing restrictions on exports, especially drone technology.
The European Commission clarified that these new sanctions, unanimously approved by the 27 member states, aim to "ensure that the sanctions against Russia cannot be circumvented through Belarus" by targeting goods and "highly sensitive" technologies.
As a result, the ban on exporting firearms and ammunition to Belarus has been reinforced, as well as components and technology that can be used for aviation and aerospace, including drone manufacturing. In these areas, the European Union seeks to align the sanctions imposed on Belarus with the EU's sanctions against Russia.
Furthermore, the European Union will also restrict exports to Belarus of dual-use goods and technologies (civilian and military) and components used by Russia in its war efforts. This includes semiconductor devices, integrated circuits, manufacturing, testing equipment, and optical components.
However, these new sanctions are still without recommendations from the EU's Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell, whose "proposals are still on the table" for further tightening at a later time, as confirmed by the European Commission.
According to the official gazette, 38 individuals have been added to the EU's blacklist, considered "responsible for serious human rights violations" for their involvement in "suppressing civil society and democratic forces" or benefiting from President Alexander Lukashenko's regime.
Among them are judges, propaganda promoters, employees of government media, as well as officials of prisons facing accusations of "torture and ill-treatment of detainees," especially political prisoners.
Listing in this blacklist results in asset freezes and travel bans within the EU territory.
In addition, three Belarusian government companies were targeted, including a manufacturer of electrical equipment, a mining group, and a petrochemical group, accused of suppressing their employees who participated in protests and strikes against the regime.
The 27 member states strengthened their sanctions on the Belarusian regime following the Russian attack on Ukraine in February 2022, accusing Belarus of allowing Russia to use its territory, especially as Russian forces headed towards Kyiv.
Belarus had already been subjected to sanctions due to its repression of opposition against President Alexander Lukashenko following his controversial re-election in 2020 and for hijacking a European plane in June 2021, as well as for organizing the flow of migrants from the Middle East to the EU borders.
In total, the European Union's sanctions against Belarus now target 233 individuals and 37 entities.
AFP
World News
EU
Tighten
Sanctions
Belarus
Target
Marching
Industry
Next
West African Countries Affirm Military Intervention in Niger as the 'Last Resort"
Russia announces start of naval exercises in the Baltic Sea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-21
EU stands firm with Lebanon: Extends targeted sanctions framework for another year
Lebanon News
2023-07-21
EU stands firm with Lebanon: Extends targeted sanctions framework for another year
0
World News
2023-06-21
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
World News
2023-06-21
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
0
World News
2023-07-20
EU takes a stand: Sanctions imposed on Russian officials for human rights violations
World News
2023-07-20
EU takes a stand: Sanctions imposed on Russian officials for human rights violations
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-29
Europe's space telescope to target universe's dark mysteries
Variety and Tech
2023-06-29
Europe's space telescope to target universe's dark mysteries
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:27
Blinken accuses Russia of "abusing" the world food system
World News
14:27
Blinken accuses Russia of "abusing" the world food system
0
World News
14:22
15 killed in bus crash in Mexico
World News
14:22
15 killed in bus crash in Mexico
0
World News
13:55
Trump in court to try to overturn 2020 election result
World News
13:55
Trump in court to try to overturn 2020 election result
0
World News
13:30
Nigerian President urgently calls for a "friendly solution" to the coup crisis in Niger
World News
13:30
Nigerian President urgently calls for a "friendly solution" to the coup crisis in Niger
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
0
Lebanon News
08:19
Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources
Lebanon News
08:19
Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources
0
Middle East News
07:49
Iran's Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran
Middle East News
07:49
Iran's Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation
2
Lebanon Economy
08:57
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
Lebanon Economy
08:57
Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress
3
Lebanon News
08:19
Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources
Lebanon News
08:19
Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources
4
Lebanon Economy
09:41
Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery
Lebanon Economy
09:41
Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery
5
Lebanon Economy
12:51
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon Economy
12:51
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
6
Sports News
08:08
Saudi League "Determined" to succeed
Sports News
08:08
Saudi League "Determined" to succeed
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
8
Sports News
06:39
Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes
Sports News
06:39
Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More